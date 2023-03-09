Claudette A. Morneau, 72, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a brief illness.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 29, 1950, to Aime and Jeanne R. (Maurais) Nadeau.
Claudette was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and went on to graduate from the St. Louis School of Nursing and the University of New Hampshire with her BSN.
She was employed at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for over 40 years. After her retirement from AVH, she spent several years as a member of Coos County Family Health Services’ Board of Directors, serving on the quality improvement committee as well as the finance committee.
She was also an active member of the Milan Community United Methodist Church.
The family includes her husband George P. Morneau of Milan; children Gregory Morneau and wife Donna of Grantham, N.H., and Janice Landry and husband Ryan of Tilton, N.H.; grandchildren Nathaniel, Matthew, Emily and her partner Sam; siblings Louise Guerin of Berlin, Arline Kimball and husband Thomas of Springville, Utah, Raymond Nadeau and wife Jeanne of Berlin, and Maurice Nadeau and wife Janet of Gorham, N.H.; sister-in-law Linda Nadeau of Berlin; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers Roger Nadeau and Claude Nadeau.
