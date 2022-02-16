Clare E. (King) Paine, 92, of Berlin, NH passed away on February 13, 2022 at her home, after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin, NH on March 28, 1929 the daughter of the late Edward and Lydia (Bedard) King and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Auxiliary to the VFW, White Mountain Post #2520 and had been employed by the Town & Country in Shelburne, for 51 years and retired in 2013.
Members of the family include her daughter Nancy Aube and her husband Gary of Falmouth, ME; two sons John Paine of Berlin, and David Paine and wife Tracey of Ipswich, MA; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers Russell King of Berlin, and Ronald King of Berlin; a sister Marie Landry of Berlin and Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Paine, her son George Paine and siblings Robert “Sonny” King, Ramona Goulet and Rita Savage and Carol Marcil.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. A private burial will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m.until 1 p.m., prior to the service on March 26. Donations in her memory may be made to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency. Online guest book at www.bryantfuneralhome
