Obituary: Claire (Dube) Aubut

Having finished her work, Claire (Dube) Aubut passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a period of fragile health.
She was born in Nashua, N.H., on Jan. 7, 1957.
She was guided throughout her life by her unwavering Christian faith and dedication to her family and loved ones.
She earned her GED and was driven to earn her associate in science degree in human services so that she might better care for others.
It was in caring for those who needed it that she found her vocation. She worked as a home care provider with Northern Human Services in Berlin for many years.
Her studies and work helped her learn and improve her ability to care and advocate for her siblings. She was committed throughout her life to ensuring their welfare and worked tirelessly on their behalf.
Claire would herself say that nobody is perfect, herself included. She did like to go to the casino, but truly she found more enjoyment in talking them into giving her perks than she enjoyed gambling. Unless she won.
She will be remembered for her fun-loving nature, her good humor and full, very loud laugh, but mostly for her sense of compassion for others that was truly Christian in the finest sense.
She was predeceased by both of her parents, Reginald and Cecile (Belanger) Dube, all three of her siblings, Rene, Rita and Ann-Marie Dube, and husbands, George Dunbar and Paul Aubut. She had no children.
She leaves behind not only a very large extended family, but when she made a friend, it was a friendship for life, and so friends became family for her. Her many close friends left behind include: Christian, Lisa and Steve, Maggie, Donna, Lulu, Diane, Dale, Cody and far too many more to list by name. She also leaves behind her cousins, Pauline and Rene Pouliot, and Kevin and Ann Burngot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Friday June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at New City Cemetery in Berlin.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required of those in attendance.
Find the online guestbook at fleury-patry.com.
