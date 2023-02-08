Christopher David Veliz, 40 years old, born on May 17, 1982, in Cambridge, Mass., was the son of Diane Marie (Edwards) Rocca of Berlin, N.H., and Abel V. Veliz of Melrose, Mass. Christopher was tragically taken from this world on Feb. 3, 2023.
Christopher had four beautiful children, Joshua Jenness, son of LeeAnn Jenness, of Ossipee, N.H.; Adrianna Veliz, daughter of Angela Goulet, of Berlin; and Charlotte Veliz, daughter, and Harrison Veliz, son, of partner Halie Martinelli of Berlin.
Christopher adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He liked working on cars, watching movies and making people laugh.
He had a gift for singing, drawing, detailing cars and being the center of attention, even at an early age.
He would take a carrot out of the refrigerator, pretend it was a microphone, slide into the kitchen like Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” and sing a song for his family.
Christopher loved visiting his siblings and going to family gatherings. He cared for his friends and enjoyed spending time with them, too. Christopher also enjoyed going to the park in the summer with his partner and children. He cherished his children and was always excited to spend time with them.
Christopher believed in God and never lost faith. He will forever be in our hearts and prayers and we will never forget him.
Christopher is survived by his partner Halie Martinelli; his four children; his mother Diane (partner Michael Smith); his father Abel (wife Auri Veliz); his siblings, brother Steven Veliz (wife Vanessa) of Berlin and Hopkinton, N.H., sister Heather (Veliz) Lavoie (husband Joshua Lavoie) of Manchester, N.H., brother Shawn Tran (partner Shavon White) of Conway, N.H., brother Diego Veliz of Charlestown, Mass., brother Pablo Veliz, of Melrose, Mass., and sister Camila Veliz of Melrose, Mass. He is also survived by his uncle Robert Edwards (wife Stacy) of Stow, Maine, his aunt Amanda Edwards of Waterville, Maine, his uncle Tony Veliz of Medford, Mass., his paternal grandfather's wife Sina Veliz, seven nephews, one niece and multiple aunts and uncles.
Christopher is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Anne M. Edwards of Somerville, Mass., and Bobby Joe Edwards (wife Linea) of Newman, Calif., and Abel C. Veliz of Everett, Mass., and his uncle Scott Edwards of Newman, Calif.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H., with a prayer service taking place at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will take place at a later date, with time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Memories, condolences and donations may be shared on Christopher's online tribute at bryantfuneralhome.net.
