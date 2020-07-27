Obituary: Chris Bruns

Christopher Lee Bruns, 62, of Pine Street in Rumford, Maine, passed away at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones following a three-year battle with cancer.
A son of Ralph and Ernestine Bruns (Bennett) of Gorham, N.H., he was born at the St. Louis Hospital in Berlin, N.H. on Jan. 29, 1958. He was educated in Gorham schools and graduated from Gorham High School in 1976.
After high school, Chris joined the U.S. Army where he served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and crane operator. He was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington. After fulfilling his contract, Chris was honorably discharged and spent the rest his life dedicated to the construction industry as a top-tier crane operator all over the United States. Many of his former co-workers still describe him as one of the best crane operators they have ever had the pleasure of working with.
Chris was a devoted father to his only son, Joseph, who was with him until the very end. He lived for his two grandchildren, Adrian, 7, and Easton, 2, that filled him with the type of light only a proud “Grampy” could shine.
He enjoyed spending his free time boating, fishing, and camping with his best friend, Rodney Canwell and family at Mooselookmeguntic Lake, spending quality time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and always being the jokester of whatever group he was in. The stories and wise-guy tales he told are what most people still hold dear to this day. He will be forever missed and always remembered by many.
Chris is survived by his only child, Joseph Bruns and wife Rachel of Mexico; brother Timothy Bruns of Berlin N.H.; sisters, Tammy Cloutier and husband Donald of Berlin N.H., Kathy Vagle and husband Jeff of Perkasie Pa., Vanessa Bruns and companion Robert Totland of Honolulu, Hawaii, Cindy Laberge and husband Jeff of Orleans, Vt.; two beloved grandchildren, Adrian Child and Easton Bruns of Mexico; and nieces and nephews, Lance Stiles, Ray Willey, Brian Cloutier, Eric Cloutier, Jessalyn Laflamme, Trista Bruns, Ashley Bruns, Carl Vagle, Kirsten Vagle, Sanford Ohlson, Harley Ohlson, James Laberge, Josh Laberge; plus many great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Ralph ‘Buzzy” Bruns and mother, Ernestine Bruns (Bennett) of Gorham, N.H.; and grandparents, Maynard Bruns and wife Nellie of Gorham N.H., and Ernest Bennett and wife Clara of Berlin, N.H.
At Chris’s request services will be private.
