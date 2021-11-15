Obituary: Chester A. Corcoran

Chester A. Corcoran, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Colebrook, N.H. on Sept. 5, 1925, the son of Martin J. and Leah (Fanjoy) Corcoran and lived in Errol until age 11 when he moved to the Berlin-Milan area.
Chet was a Navy veteran of World War II where he served from Oct. 19, 1943, to June 6, 1946, in the Asiatic Pacific area on the USS LSM 3824 and on the USS LST 922. He also had shore station in Newport, R.I., at the ATB Little Creek, Va., and the KD SCH Victoria Hotel in Boston, Mass. Chet obtained the World War II Victory Medal, the American Area Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal.
Chet had been employed by the City of Berlin School Department as a custodian and a school bus driver for 50 years. He was a member of the Methodist Church, the White Mountain Post 2520 VFW and the White Mountain Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and hunting and was involved with youth hockey in the early 1970s.
The family includes his children Sandra L. Stephenson and husband Larry of Berlin, N.H., Nancy A. Kelleher and husband Tom of San Diego, Calif., and Wayne Corcoran and wife Rungnapha of Pattaya, Thailand; grandchildren David W. Corcoran, Michael J. Stephenson and April Corcoran; great-grandchild Emma; siblings Charlotte Bolduc of Waterville, Maine, Frances Gallagher of Berlin, N.H., Priscilla Gordon of N.C., Jean Hall of Seattle, Wash., Carol Kilmain of Boston, Mass., Mark Corcoran of Berlin, N.H., Norman Corcoran of Ariz., and James Corcoran of Huntington, Vt.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Elizabeth (Judson) Corcoran and siblings Robert Corcoran, William Corcoran and Helen Corcoran.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m., before the service. Interment will be in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Littleton, N.H., 03561 or to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
