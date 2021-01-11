Obituary: Cheryl Lee Ann (Pageau) Fennessey

Cheryl Lee Ann (Pageau) Fennessey was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 15, 1943, the daughter of H.Pageau and Muriel (Holt) Kearns.
She married the love of her life Army Capt. Arthur B. Fennessey in Berlin on August of 1960.
Together they raised three children; Shawn Fennessey, Robin Leland and Angela Ximenes, all residing in New Braunfels, Texas.
Even with multiple military moves in their lifetime, Cheryl managed to obtain her college business degree. She worked in the banking field but found her most rewarding job teaching English to Spanish and Mexican students of all ages.
The Army was their life until Arthur retired. They sold their home and pursued a dream of traveling throughout the United State and parts of Mexico.
They spent their retirement years on the road in their fifth wheel, always returning to Texas to be with their growing family.
Summers were frequently spent going back East visiting Brother Medric (Skip) Pageau and his wife Fran in North Carolina then proceeding north to the Great North Woods to spend time with sister Gayle Bouchard of Milan, N.H., sister Carlene Breton in Berlin, N.H., as well as classmate and long time friend Sharon Gaudette.
Cheryl's beloved Arthur (who served several tours in Vietnam) passed away in September of 2016, after over 50 years of marriage. His loss and her C.O.P.D. along with the COVID pandemic took its toll on Cheryl's health. Most recently going from palliative care to hospice.
On Dec. 19, 2020 Cheryl's sweet, beautiful daughter, Robin, died unexpectedly from an aneurysm. Robin was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 25, 1961. Robin leaves behind three children: Zack, Jenna and Jordan as well as several grandchildren and brother Shawn and sister Angela. They all resided in New Braunfels, Texas.
In less then 48 hours, without the knowledge of her daughter's death, Cheryl drew her last breathe and joined her daughter and her childhood sweetheart, Arthur, into God's hands.
Cheryl died at home with her son Shawn and daughter Angela by her side.
Per Cheryl's wishes, she will be entombed with her husband at the San Antonio Military Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Family is very grateful to the Hospice of New Braunfels, Texas, who were there for Cheryl's final days. Please consider any donation to your local hospice or the V.F.W. for wounded.
