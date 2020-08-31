Obituary: Cecilia (Gaulin) Nelson

Cecilia (Gaulin) Nelson, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in Berlin, on Oct. 20, 1934, the daughter of William and Marie Anne (Caouette) Gaulin and has lived in Berlin, and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and the Auxiliary to the VFW White Mountain Post No. 2520. She loved to hike, travel, read, make puzzles for everyone, garden, fill her yard with gorgeous flowers, and play cribbage with her family. Her friendly personality captivated others, and with an open heart, she made friends everywhere she went. Her greatest love was her family, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Members of her family include a son, Karl Nelson of Berlin, N.H.; four daughters, Deborah Alonzo and husband Richard of Berlin, N.H., Faye Nelson of Northfield, N.H., Donna Nelson and husband Patrick Maney of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Karen Nelson of Mount Holly, N.J.; grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Mollie, Stacey, Megan, Jessica, Katie, Nathan, Shannon, and Asa; six great-grandchildren; sister Lillian Landry of Stark, N.H.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband John F. Nelson on March 13, 1993; three sisters Georgianna Hamel, Priscilla Gagne, and Jeanne Croteau; and four brothers Richard, Leo, Norman, and Raymond Gaulin.
A private funeral will be held and livestreamed on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes/. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net. Anyone who wishes, may make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.
