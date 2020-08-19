Obituary: Cecile Theresa Mary Marchand Dalphonse

Cecile Theresa Mary Marchand Dalphonse, at 94 years of age, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at Seal Rock Extended Care Facility in Saco, Maine.
Cecile was born in Berlin, N.H., to Philomene and Louis Marchand. She was the youngest of 11 children.
Cecile and her husband, Johnny, worked as cooks for 17 years at Lakeside Logging Camp run by James River Company near Umbagog Lake.
The loggers enjoyed John and Cecile’s company, and after a long hard work day, appreciated coming back to camp to a wonderful meal John and Cecile spent all day preparing.
She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her son Gary. She is survived by her daughters, Sylvana D’Alfonso of Bidderford, Maine, and Roseanna Walsh and her husband, Andrew of Chester, N.H. She leaves her grandchildren, Mason Walsh and wife Sarah, Evan Walsh, and girlfriend Evelin Parada and Danielle, Cara and Francesca D’Alfonso. She was very proud of great grandsons John and Ryder Walsh.
A private graveside service is planned.
