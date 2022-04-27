Obituary Cecile M.T. Ouellet

Cecile M.T. Ouellet, 92, of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert and Marie-Ange (Ferland) Vallee and was a lifelong resident of the city.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1946 and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Cecile participated in several organizations, including being a life member of the Ladies of St. Anne, the Friends of Berlin Catholic School, where she served as past president for eight years and an officer for 15 years, the Regional Catholic School, taught CCD at Guardian Angel, volunteered for RSVP, worked for the Bloodmobile, and served on the City of Berlin Planning Board and served as a city cemetery trustee.
In her spare time, which wasn’t often, Cecile took flying lessons and earned her pilot’s license. She loved to fly her 165 Cessna airplane. She spent many hours knitting, crocheting, sewing, and doing eggery art work. Cecile enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family includes her sons, Robert Ouellet of Errol, N.H., Marc Ouellet and companion Jayme of Hooksett, N.H., Carl Ouellet and wife Jennifer of Berlin, N.H., and Gary Ouellet and companion Janet Nickerson of Dummer, N.H.; sister-in-law Louise Vallee; daughter-in-law Denise Ouellet; six grandchildren, Michelle, Justin, Travis, Morgan, Dan, and Jake; four great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Carter, Emmett, and Evelyne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons Richard Ouellet and Paul Ouellet, daughter-in-law Michelle Ouellet, and brother Gerard Vallee, and his children Scott and Kama Vallee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Family Church of Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Cecile’s memory to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, N.H. 03570 or to a charity of one’s choice. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.