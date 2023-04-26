Cecile J. Therrien

Cecile J. Therrien, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin.

She was born in Berlin on Feb. 17, 1937, the daughter of Donat and Aurore (Belanger) Luneau. She moved to Boston after her marriage, returning to Berlin in 1989.

