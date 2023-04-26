Cecile J. Therrien, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on Feb. 17, 1937, the daughter of Donat and Aurore (Belanger) Luneau. She moved to Boston after her marriage, returning to Berlin in 1989.
Cecile had been employed by Mass Eye and Ear, Sears and lastly as an LNA at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home in Berlin. She enjoyed bingo, reading, going to yard sales, word searches and music.
The family includes her daughters Denise Saleem and husband Muhammad Iqbal of Sharon, Mass., and Annette Magrath and companion Mark Mainguy of Berlin; grandchildren John Magrath, Kevin Magrath and wife Lindsey, and Sakeenah Saleem; great-grandson Evan and William Magrath; sisters Florence Aubut and her husband Wilfred of Berlin and Annette Castaneda and husband Francisco of Tyngsboro, Mass.; step-son Paul Kleinpeter of New Orleans, La.
She was predeceased by her husband Roland A. Therrien, Jr., and her sisters Yvonne Roy, Louise Brungot and Jeannine Lewis.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
