Cecile D. Provencher, 95, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Annie (Rollins) Morin and resided in the Androscoggin Valley all of her life.
For many years she worked at Rich’s Department Store and was involved in senior companion work.
She was a long-time member of Dupont-Holmes Post 82 American Legion Auxiliary and Holy Family Church.
Cecile was loved by all and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She loved the casino and would run anyone over to get to her bingo games.
She leaves behind her three children: Jim Provencher (Jane), Sissy Qualls (Hoopy), Norm Provencher (Colleen) and her bonus daughter and lifelong friend Paula Simonoko. She was Gram to her four granddaughters, Heather, Heidi, Jackie and Miranda. She was Gigi to her great grandkids, Harley, Trevor, Andrew, Dennis, Jonathan and Hunter.
She was predeceased by her loving son John and her husband Norman.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Evans Cemetery in Gorham.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Cecile’s memory to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
