Obituary: Carl Edwin Bacon

GUILDHALL, Vt. — Carl Edwin Bacon died peacefully with family on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after several years of declining health.
Carl, the fourth child of Edgar C. Bacon and Mildred M. (Silver) Bacon, was born on Aug. 9, 1927, in Dummer Corner, N.H.
Carl received his diploma for completing the course of study prescribed for the Grammar Department of the Dummer Public School in June 1942. He was drafted into the Army, serving in Japan after the atomic bombing.
Carl married Zanita Helen (Pepau) Bacon on April 12, 1952. They were 10 days short of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when his wife died on April 2, 2002.
Family was very important to Carl. He enjoyed time playing with his grandchildren. They often worked beside him stacking wood and doing other chores.
Carl’s actions reflect the depth of his dedication and commitment to his family. Carl visited his mother weekly when she lived in a local nursing home. He faithfully visited his siblings during their times of illness whether they were living in their home or a local nursing home. Those visits warmed the hearts of his siblings’ children. Being present with family was just what he did well.
Carl was known for being a dedicated and hard worker. First, he worked for his father, Edgar Bacon. His other employers included Kenneth Clark of Lancaster, N.H., where he worked in the woods; the town of Stark, N.H., serving as road-agent for one winter; Albert Cloutier and his operations.
Mid-Way Construction was his last employer before his retirement. He was a skilled bulldozer and excavator operator. Work gave him purpose and he found pride in his jobs and his accomplishments.
After retiring he worked for the town of North Stratford, N.H., mowing the leach fields and other town properties as well as maintaining all the equipment used to do the job. He decided the job was too much after his heart attack in 2014. Carl continued working taking apart discarded engines, air conditioners, stripping wire, etc., and selling the scrap metal.
His brain was always going. He was a problem solver and a wonderful example of how to live as a good steward of his gifts and resources.
Carl lived in Stark for over 65 years. Carl’s son, Dennis R. Bacon, and wife, Rebecca, of Guildhall, Vt., opened their home for Carl to live with them for the last two and a half years.
Carl was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his eight siblings, Ethel H. Lang and husband Perley "Junior," Frank Lawrence and wife Marcia (Gadwah), Edith Mae Egan and husband William "Willie" "Chum," Marion R., Earl Silver Sr. and wife Eleanor "Mae" (Lakin), Ray Harris and wife Beverly (Hart), Dorothy Rose Rich and husband Earland, and Donald James; uncles, Frank H. Bacon and Walter Guy Bacon; aunts, Hazel M. Silver, Hilda Silver, Rose May Bacon Ayotte, June "Junie" Nancy Bacon Allin, Annie Belle Bacon Lawton; two nephews, Earl S. Bacon Jr. and Richard "Dickie" Frank Egan and a niece, Carlene June (Egan) Simpson.
Carl is survived by his two children, Cheryl ( and husband, Dennis) Nolan of Stark, and Dennis (and wife, Rebecca) Bacon of Guildhall, Vt.; six grandchildren, Kimberly (and Charles) Mallio of Waltham, Mass., Ryan Frizzell (and fiance, Alisha Wood) of Bangor, Maine, Andrea Frizzell (and Randy Bergeron) of Berlin, N.H., Manessa Lins of Bedford, N.H., Martha (and husband, Randy) Ward of Claremore, Okla., Kelley Nolan (and Saxon Dewitt) of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and a step-grandson, Kyle Nolan of Fairpoint, Colo., eight great-grandchildren Kaley Hall, Bradley Frizzell, David Mallio, Molly Bacon, Jakob Frizzell, Grace Galante, Madison Lins, Wyatt Ward and two step-great-grandchildren, Emma Stephenson and Gunner Nolan; cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Mrs. John (Frances) Pepau of Percy, N.H., and Mrs. Donald (Carol) Bacon of Lost Nation, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations go to help those in the North Country who face food insecurity: St. Paul’s North Country Backpack Program, c/o St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 113 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03588. Please make checks payable to “St. Paul’s N. C. Backpack Program” or the Lancaster Food Bank. Mail to: Ms. Donna Woods, c/o Lancaster Food Bank, 135 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03588. Please make checks payable to “Lancaster Food Bank.”
Graveside service with military honors will be held on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Emerson Road Cemetery in Stark, N.H. with Rev. Patricia Williams, of the Groveton United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton.
To send the family your condolences to the family via the online register book, go to armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com
