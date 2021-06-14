Brian K. Holt, 59, of Denver, N.C., and formerly of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 28, 1961, the son of the late Maurice W. and Alta B. (Campbell) Holt and resided in Dummer before moving to North Carolina several years ago.
He had attended the Community Service Center in Berlin, prior to his move.
His family includes his sister Sherry Main of Denver, N.C.; brother Carl Holt of Milan; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Gary Holt and Wayne Holt.
Interment will be in the Willis Cemetery in Dummer. Donations in his memory may be made to the Word of God Christian Church, 11 Hill Road, Dummer, NH, 03588. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
