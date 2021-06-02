Obituary: Brenda L. Cloutier

Brenda L. Cloutier, 27, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident.
She was born in Berlin on Feb. 1, 1994, the daughter of Curtis J. and Tina J. (Bergeron) Cloutier and graduated from Berlin High School in 2012.
Brenda was currently a student at the White Mountains Community College in the culinary arts program and was to start a new job at the Mt. Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
Brenda loved cooking, baking, cake making, the outdoors, four-wheeling, snowmobiling and anything outdoors. She enjoyed time spent at Lake Umbagog with her parents.
Her family includes her children, Sophia Cloutier (age 8) of Stark, N.H., Robert Cloutier (age 6) of Groveton, N.H., and Chase Leighton (age 3) of Groveton,; her parents Tina Viens and her husband Paul of Cambridge, N.H., and Curtis Cloutier and partner Alice Ewalt of Berlin; sisters Tiffany Woods and husband P.J. of Milan and Katherine Cloutier of Berlin; step-brothers P.J., Lucien, and Cory; maternal grandparents Gerard and Anita Bergeron of Berlin; her boyfriend Mackenzie Hartlen of Berlin; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her step-father Henri Leveille and her paternal grandparents Karen and Joseph Cloutier.
Private services will be livestreamed on Monday. June 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. Walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing will be held on Sunday, June 6, from 3-5 p.m, at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
