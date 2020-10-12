Obituary: Beverly M. Aikens

Beverly M. Aikens, 80, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin on Aug. 8, 1940, the daughter of the late Ernest and Rita (Fortier) Fournier and was a lifelong resident.
She had been employed at Converse Rubber Company, at Vaillancourt Electric as a secretary, and lastly at the Yokohama Restaurant.
Beverly was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed doing puzzles and photography.
Her family includes her sons Dennis J. Aikens of Berlin and Douglass C. Aikens of Milan; four grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Dylan and Derrah; five great grandchildren, Bryce, Brady, Harper, Peyton and Cooper; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald K. Aikens and her brother Richard Fournier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Paris where masks and social distancing will be required. The Mass will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
Interment will be in the New City Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Dept., 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.