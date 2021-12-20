Obituary: Bertha C. Santiago

Bertha C. Santiago, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin on June 22, 1939, the daughter of Jean Felix and Lucia (LeBlanc) Gallant and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958.
She moved to New York to attend X-ray school and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in hospital administration in 1980 from Manhattan College.
Bertha worked for the Bronx Municipal Hospital for over 30 years, retiring as the supervisor of nuclear medicine. She enjoyed BINGO, going to the casino, scratch tickets and spending time with her family. She traveled extensively with her family while her husband was employed in the airline industry.
Family includes her children Audrey Cintron and husband Wilfred of Milan, N.H., and Rosalba Rodriguez and husband Richard of Chula Vista, Calif.; grandchildren Michel Rodriguez, Chrystal Rodriguez, Carlo Rodriguez and Adelina Cintron; sister Gloria Gallant of Garwood, N.J.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Luis Santiago, her mother, father and step-mother Evelyn (Marchand) Gallant and her siblings Priscilla Morin and Jean Paul Gallant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
