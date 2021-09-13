Obituary Bernice L. "Bird" Bilodeau

Bernice L. “ Bird” Bilodeau, 57, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Gorham on Oct. 18, 1963, the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Leavitt) Skaradosky and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Gorham High School in 1981 and had been employed by the Gorham school system for many years as a bus driver. Bird enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, the outdoors, gardening and her family. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
The family includes her husband Brian M. Bilodeau of Gorham; children Samantha Bilodeau of Milan, N.H., and Spencer Bilodeau and girlfriend Jodie Croteau of Milan; siblings Linda Farrar of Conway, N.H., Susan DeGreenia-Currier and husband Dennis of Gorham, Wendall DeGreenia of Milan, Rodney DeGreenia and wife Debby of Gorham, Ricky DeGreenia and wife Sharon of Wimauma, Fla., and Katherine Emery and husband John of Gorham; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by siblings Ernest DeGreenia, JR., Gary DeGreenia and Doris Daley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Private interment will take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
