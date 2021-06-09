Obituary: Bernard L. “Ben” Gallant

Bernard L. “Ben” Gallant, 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H.
He was born in Berlin on March 5, 1945, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Donaldson) Gallant and was a lifelong resident.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1963.
Ben was in the car business for many years. He also owned and operated his own business, Oleson’s Variety, and was lastly employed by Circle K.
He enjoyed skeet shooting and bowling.
His family includes his wife Sue Ann (Sullivan) Gallant of Berlin; his children Wendy Gallant of Kanab, Utah, Scott Gallant of Berlin, and Stacy Gallant and husband Brock of Berlin; and cousins.
There will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, C/O Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Dr., HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.