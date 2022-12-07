Bella T. Breault, 81, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster. She was born in Berlin on June 29, 1941, the daughter of the late Wilbrod and Rosealba (Bourassa) Fortin and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and a former member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Bella loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed music. She had been previously employed by Converse Rubber Company and at various housekeeping jobs.
Bella is survived by her daughters Diane Tupick of Berlin and Doreen Langlois and husband Michel of Berlin; grandchildren Emmit Langlois and Hunter Tupick; sister Simone Marois of Berlin; nieces, nephews, cousins, and her guardian Kelly Croteau, as well as her in-laws residing in the Colebrook – Stewartstown area. She was predeceased by her husband Claude Breault, her son Raymond Breault, an infant daughter Darlene Breault; her son-in-law Alex Tupick, Jr. and her brothers Gerard Fortin and Rene Fortin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Holy Family Church, Gorham. Interment will follow in the St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Dec. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the funeral. Online guest book atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.