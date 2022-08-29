Beatrice L. Poulin, 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin on March 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Odule and Rose (Demers) Payette.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was married to Laurier Poulin for 60 years. For the first part of her life, they lived in Berlin and for 30 years they lived in the Clearwater, Fla. area where they owned MONACO MOTEL and later retired in a retirement area, playing golf with friends and neighbors and playing cards with Berlin friends. She loved Clearwater Beach and certainly spoiled all her kids and grandkids.
Beatrice is survived by her children Gerard Poulin and wife Sylvia of Berlin, Lillian Gauvin and husband Raymond of The Villages, Fla., Marcel Poulin of Berlin, Rachel Fysh and husband Gary of Upton, Maine, her loving sister Lorraine Lachapelle of Berlin and sister-in-law Rita Payette of Dover. Six grandchildren: Jay Poulin and wife Kelli of Berlin, Chad Poulin and fiancee Bridget of Milan, Kelley (Poulin) Houghton of Greene, Maine, Raegan Gauvin and husband Anthony of W. Harrison, N.Y., Justin Fysh and wife Amy of Barrington, and Ryan Fysh and wife Lauren of Ellsworth, Maine. She also had 14 special great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Emile Payette of Dover, Jules Payette of Berlin and sister Louise (Payette) Demers of Berlin.
During her lifetime she had many hobbies. One special one was her wonderful years of playing enjoyable piano in Berlin and in Florida with family members and friends. Other hobbies were ice and roller skating, skiing, bowling and golf. Even at age 90, her golf swing was so beautiful. Let's not forget all the quilts and afghans she made for everyone. For the past few years, she kept herself busy with crossword puzzles and going on day trips with her children.
She had close relationships with her extended family in the Quebec City area where she visited often. She also kept good relations with her many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Church St., Gorham, with interment following at Russian City Cemetery, Berlin. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Department, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, N.H. 03570.
