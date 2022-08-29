Beatrice L. Poulin

Beatrice L. Poulin, 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin on March 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Odule and Rose (Demers) Payette. 

She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was married to Laurier Poulin for 60 years. For the first part of her life, they lived in Berlin and for 30 years they lived in the Clearwater, Fla. area where they owned MONACO MOTEL and later retired in a retirement area, playing golf with friends and neighbors and playing cards with Berlin friends. She loved Clearwater Beach and certainly spoiled all her kids and grandkids. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.