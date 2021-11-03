Obituary: Beatrice Ella Labonte

It takes a strong woman to beat two pandemics and live to be 103, and Mrs. Beatrice Ella Labonte was certainly that. Beatrice, known to many as Bea, of Penacook, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in the presence of family on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Beatrice was born April 14, 1918, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marie (Dion) Couture, Montminy and resided in Berlin most of her life.
If you knew Bea, then you are sure to have an endearing memory of her. Countless moments of joy, laughter, sadness, comfort and wisdom freely shared. The sights, sounds, smells of a kitchen filled with love and the world’s largest turkey roasting in the oven. Homemade baked bread, donuts, cinnamon rolls, whoopie pies, and her highly sought after butter crunch were always available. A home where anyone and everyone was always warmly welcomed, is the foundation of all the remembrances we cherish. But when it came to cribbage, Bea played to skunk you.
Despite having to leave school early to enter the work force during the Depression, she later took evening classes to become a tailor. Her love of sewing was a thread of connection throughout her life. A passion shared with her close friends and sewing circle, from young women far into adulthood. This passion could be seen in the costumes she made for St. Anne’s Muskateers drum and bugle corps, countless clothes for her eight children, wedding gifts for grandchildren and so much more. But it was her quilting she was known for most of all. We are a family truly wrapped in her love. She quilted up through the final week of her life.
Bea worked part time until she was 80 years old. She took time to travel with her friends, and later in life volunteered at the Berlin Hospital as a pink lady delivering mail and flowers to patients. She was a member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne and the St. Anne Social Circle. Bea was deeply, yet quietly spiritual. She was the go-to intercessor whenever anyone needed prayer, and her list was very long.
Her humility was not something born of false pride. It was the real deal. She was genuine, warm, and caring. Babies especially seemed to know that once they were placed in her arms, they were safe and loved - a wonderful talent when you are surrounded by so many generations of grandchildren. In the early years everyone loved receiving a birthday card, but in her later years there was nothing better than receiving the birthday phone call or voicemail message, ending with her saying "wishing you many, many more.”
Members of the family include her children Therese Campagna and husband Paul, Roland Labonte and wife Barbara, Leo Labonte and wife Carol, Lucille Pepin (husband Joe, deceased), George Labonte, Elaine Labonte, Janet Foss and husband Kevin, Andre Labonte and wife Karen; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Mr. Joseph Armand Labonte; and her siblings Ralph Couture, Armand Couture, Norbert Couture and Raymond Couture.
The family would like to thank the staff at John H. Whitaker Place for their loving care, especially during the pandemic, and making Bea’s apartment a true home and community.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Nov. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through visitation on Nov. 9, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Masks and social distancing required. Donations in her memory may be made to John H. Whitaker Activity Center, 30 Boroughs Road, Penacook, NH 03303. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
