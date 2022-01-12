Obituary: Barbara (Gill) Guay

Barbara (Gill) Guay, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 25, 1948, the daughter of the late Thomas and Nathalie (Santy) Gill and was a lifelong resident of the area. She had owned and operated Gill’s Flowers for many years. Barbara was a former member of the Berlin Kiwanis Club.
Family includes her son Michael Guay and wife Lorri-Ann of Key West, Fla.; a grandson Ryan Guay, wife Krista and son Carter of Gorham, N.H.; granddaughter Derrah King of Berlin, N.H., and grandson Dylan King of Portsmouth, N.H.; a nephew Tommy Gill of Berlin; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Michael D. Guay, her brother John Gill and a niece Sonja Archdeacon.
Due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19, PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES will be livestreamed on Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to view the livestreamed service may go to Barbara’s obituary page on the Bryant Funeral Home website. Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.