Obituary: Ashley Nichole Couture

Ashley Nichole Couture, age 29, of Auburn, Maine, died at home suddenly on April 21, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1991, to Christi and Steven Couture, in Berlin, N.H.
She attended school in Berlin and Gorham N.H.
Ashley was a very loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her daughter Emma was the world to her. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for Emma.
She had a very kind and generous heart and loved to make people smile and laugh. She loved spending time with her family, whether on the phone video chatting or in person. She made sure to reach out every day to her aunt Michelle and cousin Brittany, who were like sisters and best friends to her.
Ashley enjoyed music, singing, drawing, swimming, taking lots of pictures and watching movies.
Ashley is survived by her partner Shane Drinkwater of Auburn; her daughter Emma Ducharme, former partner of eight-plus years Barry Ducharme of Berlin, his children Leela, Luke and Meadoe; mother Christi Couture and her partner Dan Charest of Sabattus, Maine; father Steven Couture and his wife Terri Couture of Kittery, Maine; brother John Couture and fiancee Heather St. Onge; sister in-law Stephanie Hourihan; grandmother Jeanette Bernier all of Berlin; grandfather Albert Lefebvre of Lyman, Maine; niece Aubree, nephews Talen and Ricky, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Ashley is predeceased by her brother Matthew Lefebvre, her grandmothers, Alice Piattoni, Donna Lefebvre and Charlene Couture, her grandfathers Roland Bernier, Paul Couture, Albert Piattoni and Rod Bissonnette, as well as her cousin Stephen Lefebvre.
Ashley will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Ashley’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
