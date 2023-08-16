Obituary: Arthur E. 'Chip' Goodwin Jr.

Arthur E. “Chip” Goodwin Jr., 72, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Aug. 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Londonderry, N.H., on Sept. 28, 1950, the son of the late Arthur E. Goodwin, Sr. and Norma Goodwin. He was raised in the Londonderry-Derry area and attended school there.

