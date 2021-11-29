Obituary: Anne M. Marshall

Anne M. Marshall, 65, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Taunton, Mass., on Dec. 31, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Shirley (Bennett) Fleck and resided in Dighton, Mass., for most of her life. She moved to Berlin in 2015.
Anne had been employed by Morton Hospital in Taunton, Mass., as an administration clerk and enjoyed crocheting, knitting (she always had knitting needles in her hands) and coffee with her friends.
The family includes her son Michael S. Marshall and wife Sarrah of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Sarah Marshall of Lakeville, Mass.; grandchildren Lexi, Christina, Casey and Bailey; sisters Lisa Fleck, Paula Malo and Colleen Sargent, and brothers Joseph Fleck and Neil Fleck; nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
