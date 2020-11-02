Obituary: Anne Carol Levesque

Anne Carol Levesque, 74, of Houlton, Maine, and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, after a period of failing health.
She was born in Laconia, N.H., on Sept. 18, 1946, the daughter of the late George Alvin and Inda (Hicks) Blunden.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, where she also served as secretary. In her younger years she worked as a lab technician. Carol was very involved with the church youth group and enjoyed playing cards and quilting. Above all she loved spending time with her family.
Members of her family include her daughters, Kristina Schools and husband David of Houlton, Maine, and Jennifer Reardon and husband Edward of Gloucester, Mass.; one granddaughter Megan Noonan and husband Kyle of Rochester, N.H.; two brothers, William Blunden and wife Jill of Gorham, N.H., and Stephen Blunden and wife Rosalie of Miami, Fla.; two nephews, Mark and Doug Blunden; and many others in Canada and North Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband J. Maurice Levesque in 2016 and a brother George Blunden, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Lary Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. There will be no calling hours. For those who wish, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham, N.H. Messages and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
