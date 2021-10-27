Obituary: Ann Marie Patry

Ann Marie Patry, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin, N.H. on Aug. 7, 1934, the daughter of George and Laura (Larsen) Dion.
She married Leo Edgar Patry on Oct. 9, 1954, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Leo’s passing in 2017.
Ann worked as a telephone operator at New England Telephone before going to work at Brown Co., and later James River Corp until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and a former member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, where she served on many committees. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and was a proud grandmother.
Ann was a beautiful, warm, and loving woman who was always quick with a smile. She had a heart of gold and could never turn away a stray cat, oh so many cats, when they came to her door. She loved music as well as dancing and could often be found in the kitchen baking for her family. But most of all, she loved being at her camp at Bayview in Dummer, N.H., where she sat on the sunporch to watch the birds.
She leaves behind her two daughters Lee Ann Patry of Berlin, N.H., and Carrie Ptolemy of Jensen Beach, Fla.; brothers Lawrence Dion of Dummer, N.H., Robert Dion and wife Nancy of Lecanto, Fla., and sister-in-law Laurentia Dion of Brooksville, Fla.; two grandchildren Abigail and Isabella Ptolemy; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Leo Edgar Patry, brother George Dion, and sisters-in-law Dorothy Dion and Rosalee Dion.
The funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Berlin, N.H., on Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570.
For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
