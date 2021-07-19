Ann Jodrey, 93, of Gorham, N.H., died on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H.
She was born Francesca Ann Seguin on Feb. 25, 1928, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Hazel Pelow and Walter L. Seguin. She grew up in Island Pond, Vt., and graduated from Brighton High School. She was married to Walter Jodrey who predeceased her in March of 1997. Together they built a lovely home in Gorham, N.H. Mr. Jodrey, being a "railroad" man procured the cobble stones from the street renovation in Portland, Maine, and incorporated them in the construction of their home creating a beautiful fireplace and chimney, making this a charming home. Ann was an exceptional decorator in this unique home. She also had lovely gardens surrounding the home.
Ann was a longtime and devoted member of the Gorham Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
Ann did not have any children but she was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews, always full of fun.
She was predeceased by her five siblings, sisters, Catherine Philippon, Ruth Couture, Dolly Dawson and two brothers, Claude Seguin and Walter Seguin.
She is survived by a stepson, Arlan Jodrey and his wife Eleanor of Bethel, Maine. She had a very special neighbor, Albert Gilbert that she regarded as a son. She leaves behind her many nieces and nephews.
The Gorham Jehovah Witnesses will hold a memorial service via "ZOOM” on Monday evening Aug.2, 2021, at 6 p.m. For information on how to access Zoom contact Mr. Donald Allbee at (603) 752-7379 or (603) 723-7227.
