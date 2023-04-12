Anita R. Farrington, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home following a long illness.
She was born on June 5, 1941, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of the late George and Azilda (Marquis) Roy and resided in the area most of her life, having spent some time in California.
Anita enjoyed walking and would often visit numerous people on her journeys including her frequent visits to Dunkin Donuts.
She was very involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed having the entire family gather at her home and cooking for them.
Members of her family include her daughter Louise Guilbeault and husband Roger of Berlin; a son Roland Lavoie of Berlin; grandchildren Erik (Katie), Josh (Heather), Dana (Amanda) and Connor ; great-grandchildren Emma, Kylee, Avery, Morgan, Liam and Adley ; step-children Amy Farrington of North Carolina and Eric Farrington of Michigan; three sisters: Georgette McCosh of Berlin, Lorraine Rydin of Berlin and Simone Lariviere of Gorham; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Lavoie; her second husband Richard R. Farrington on March 12, 2023; infant children Brian Lavoie and Roger Lavoie; and her sisters Theresa Lambert, Doris Payette and Lucille Lavoie; and a cherished nephew Keith Lavoie.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Karen Supry and North Country Home Health & Hospice for their excellent care, love and attention shown to Anita toward the end of her life.
A graveside service will be held on a later date to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to the ALS Association — Northern New England Chapter at donate.nne.als.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences can be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.