Anita Bernice Cooper, 83, of Gorham, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at The Elms Center in Milford, N.H. after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin on January 25, 1940 the daughter of the late Omer and Ida (Gilbert) Pelchat and lived most of her life in the Berlin-Gorham area. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her children Linda Lepage of Milan, Raymond Lepage and wife Michelle of Gorham and Christopher Lepage and wife Ann of Manchester; 5 grandchildren: Richard and wife Kaitlyn, Jonathan and fiancee Mandi, Jeremy, Krista Hodzic and husband Elvin of Manchester, and Kaleb; 4 great grandchildren; a brother Ralph Pelchat; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Lepage, her second husband Mark Cooper as well as her siblings: Junior, Maurice, Francis, Rita and Jeannette.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Cemetery, Church St. Gorham. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to a local Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
