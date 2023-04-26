Angele Nolan

Angele G. Nolan, 92, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. 

She was born in Milan, NH on September 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Albert and Yvonne (Dupuis) Pelchat and was a lifelong resident of the area. Angele was educated in local schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School with the Class of 1948. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a waitress at the Northland Dairy Bar & Restaurant for 42 years.

