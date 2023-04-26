Angele G. Nolan, 92, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Milan, NH on September 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Albert and Yvonne (Dupuis) Pelchat and was a lifelong resident of the area. Angele was educated in local schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School with the Class of 1948. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a waitress at the Northland Dairy Bar & Restaurant for 42 years.
She is survived by her son Dennis Nolan and wife Cheryl of Stark; daughter Vicky Brannen and husband Bill of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Angele was predeceased by her husband John T. Nolan, son Mark Nolan, brother Ernest Pelchat and sister Monique Hamel.
Funeral Services will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on June 8 from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul-Staff Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin, N.H., 03570.Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.