Obituary: Andrea (Dussault) DesRoberts Gogan

Andrea (Dussault) DesRoberts Gogan, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 20, 1924, the daughter of Oliva and Claire (Giboin) Dussault and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of Holy Family Church. Andrea loved to travel, play cards, go out to eat and family gatherings.
Family includes her daughters Paulette DesRoberts Losier and husband John of Gorham, N.H., and Celeste DesRoberts Borrayo of Berlin, N.H.; stepchildren Peter Gogan and wife Jackie, Diane Hamel and husband Ron, Matthew Gogan and wife Kim and Janice Leonard and husband Michael; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jean Paul DesRoberts, and her second husband, Robert Gogan, and her son Andre (Dez) DesRoberts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on July 23, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
