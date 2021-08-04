Amy A. Holt, 40, of Franklin, N.H., passed away on July 25, 2021, at Mass. General Hospital in Boston, Mass. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 5, 1981, the daughter of Bruce C. and Ann (Couture) Holt and graduated from Berlin High School and Keene State College. She had been employed by the Veterans Administration in Manchester, N.H., as an Advanced Medical Support Assistant, and had also worked at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and had been a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers. Amy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially playing with her daughter, Quinn, and caring for her newborn son, Evan.
Family includes her children Quinn and Evan Gardner; her partner Derrick Gardner; her mother Ann Holt; aunts and uncles Sonny and Brenda Couture, Denise E. Couture, Cheryl Couture, David and Ellen Holt, Keith and Sharon Holt, Karen (Holt) Taylor; many cousins and her best friend Meaghan Devlin. Amy was predeceased by her father Bruce C. Holt in 1993.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed starting at 6 p.m., available on Amy’s online tribute wall. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the service. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
