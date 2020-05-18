Obituary: Almon Dale Farrar

Almon Dale Farrar, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home with his family by his side. He was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Aug. 3, 1938, the son of Josephine and Almon Farrar. He had been employed by Brown Company, James River and Crown Vantage for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a long-standing member of the Odd Fellows.
Dale was a kind, gentle, honest and caring man that loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his 19 years of wintering in Florida.
Family includes his wife of 57 years Lorraine (L’Heureux) Farrar; a daughter D’Ann Bartlett and her husband Jonathan of Fitzwilliam, N.H.; grandchildren William Lary, Zachary Farrar and Noah Bartlett; and great granddaughter Brynlee Farrar; brother James and his wife Linda Farrar; brother-in-law Bruce Cairns; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Almon and Josephine Farrar, a brother Blaine Farrar, sister Donna Cairns and his son Gregg Farrar.
No final arrangements have been made at this time.
Anyone wanting to make a donation in his memory can do so to the Coos County Nursing Home, Activities Fund or Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH
