Obituary: Alice M. Gallant

Alice M. Gallant, 79, of High Street and a longtime resident of 4th Avenue, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Alice (Villeneuve) Gallant was born in Berlin, N.H., on April 15, 1941, to Ronaldo and Marie-Ange (Roy) Villeneuve. She was a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School.
In her early years, Alice worked at Converse. After the birth of her daughters, she was a homemaker. Later in life, Alice worked as a part-time laundry aide at Coos County Nursing Home.
Alice was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin.
Her hobbies consisted of bowling, playing cards and traveling. She enjoyed going out to eat to socialize with family and friends, and playing with her grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer and husband Matt Buteau of Berlin, and Carolyn and husband Jeff Bryk of Auburn, N.H; her grandchildren, Olivia Boucher, Madisyn Buteau, Cullen Buteau, Cole Buteau, and Abby Bryk. She is also survived by her sister Martha Villeneuve of Nashua, N.H.; sisters-in-law, Martha Croteau, Kathy Matloy, Roberta Gallant, Joselyn Gallant, Debbie Villeneuve and Tiara Willis; brothers-in-law, Robert Croteau, Norman Mallou, Paul Gallant, and Mark Gallant, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was pre-deceased by her husband John E. Gallant in 1995; her sisters, Julie Albert, Claire McKenna, and Priscilla Villeneuve; her brothers, Harvey, Bob, Lionel and Gerard Villeneuve; sisters-in-law, Eva Villeneuve, Lorraine Villeneuve, and Pauline Villeneuve; and a brother-in-law Ernest Albert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Burial will follow at St. Kieran’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to either the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook at fleury-patry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.