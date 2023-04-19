It is with heavy hearts that we let you know today that we lost an amazing young man. Alexander Robert Clark died on April 4, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. He had previously resided in Derry, N.H. prior to being stationed at the San Diego Naval Base.
He was born in Methuen, Mass. on November 7, 1992. He was brought up in the towns of Derry and Bow. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy Derry, class of 2011. Alex joined the Navy in 2012. His rate was Interior Communications Electrician Third Class (Surface Warfare). He received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in June of 2016. He served proudly on the USS Essex (LHD2). He endured the Essex's 2015 deployment to Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility. Petty Officer Clark's initiative, perseverance and loyal dedication to duty reflected credit upon him and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.
Alex enjoyed many outdoor activities. They included camping, kayaking, hiking, snowboarding, mountain biking, snowmobiling and fishing. Other favorite activities include tennis and ping pong. He loved the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox. He loved to play basketball and baseball. He also was quite the video gamer, enjoying Resident Evil 4, Halo, Gears of War, and the Call of Duty.
Alex was raised by mother Sandra (Shackleton) Olson and step father William Olson of Derry, along with father Michael Clark and step mother Donna Clark of Gorham. He is survived by his brothers Austin Clark of Sandown and Owen Clark of Winter Park, Fla. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepsiblings.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Hall in Derry on Thursday April 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 21 at 9 am with U.S. Navy honors at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9's for Warriors or your favorite veterans support organization.
