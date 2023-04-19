Alexander Clark.jpg

It is with heavy hearts that we let you know today that we lost an amazing young man. Alexander Robert Clark died on April 4, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. He had previously resided in Derry, N.H. prior to being stationed at the San Diego Naval Base.

He was born in Methuen, Mass. on November 7, 1992. He was brought up in the towns of Derry and Bow. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy Derry, class of 2011. Alex joined the Navy in 2012. His rate was Interior Communications Electrician Third Class (Surface Warfare). He received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in June of 2016. He served proudly on the USS Essex (LHD2). He endured the Essex's 2015 deployment to Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility. Petty Officer Clark's initiative, perseverance and loyal dedication to duty reflected credit upon him and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

