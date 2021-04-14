Obituary: Alexander H. Tupick

Alexander H. Tupick, 64, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H. He was born in Berlin on July 17, 1956, the son of Alexander M. and Dawn I. (Berntsen) Tupick and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1975 and was a devoted member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Alex enjoyed hiking and was a member of the 4000 Footer Mountain Club and the New England Hundred Highest Club. He was also a member of the Presidential Gem and Mineral Society and was an avid rock collector. Alex enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid animal lover. He really enjoyed time spent with his son, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was very helpful and kind and devoted to caring for his mother.
Family includes his wife Diane T. (Fortin) Tupick of Berlin, N.H.; his son Hunter Tupick of Berlin, N.H.; his mother Dawn I. Tupick of Berlin, N.H.; his sisters Della A. Cartier and husband Richard of Loudon, N.H. and Judy Maenle and husband Keith of Chesapeake, Va.; his brother Dennis Tupick and wife Sara of Randolph, N.H.; nieces, nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Alexander H. Tupick.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Berlin, N.H. Those attending, please understand that the church capacity is limited and all are welcome to the graveside service, following the church service, at the New City Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations in his memory may be made to Alex’s wife Diane and son Hunter or Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Petrograd St., Berlin. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
