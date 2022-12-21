Albert French passed away peacefully at his home in Gorham, N.H., on Dec. 7, 2022. He is best remembered for his passion for teaching and playing chess and for his many years serving the community through his work at the Gorham Post Office.
Albert was born as the eldest son of Albert and Lucie French on Nov. 26, 1955. His little sister Cecile and younger brother John were born soon after. As his father was serving in the Armed Forces, the family time was split between living in Gorham when their father was stationed overseas, and staying near the different Army bases when he was stationed stateside.
These travels took the family to Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Knox in Kentucky, Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Sheridan in Illinois. The family was finally able to settle full time in Gorham after their dad’s retirement at the end of the Vietnam war.
After graduating from Gorham High School in 1975, Albert himself joined the Air Force, and after serving four years, he joined his brother John in Houston where he graduated from the Houston Police Academy and served briefly in the Houston Police Department.
He then went on to earn his associate’s degree from Columbia Basin College in eastern Washington state in 1987, and his bachelor’s degree in history from Washington State University in Spokane in 1993.
Returning to Gorham when his parents' health began to decline, Albert started working with the Gorham Post Office. His passion for chess led him to volunteer at the high school, the Gorham Recreation Center and the state prison. He was ranked among the top players in northern New England in his time with the New Hampshire Chess Association.
Albert’s passion for chess was accompanied by a general love of learning, and a devotion to the outdoors, hiking, golf and cycling. He was a black belt in Judo; he loved to box and he lifted weights with the Spartan Weightlifting Club. He was a gifted artist, and he loved animals.
He loved games of any kind. He often spent time at the Northwoods Charitable Gaming Casino in Berlin, and had a special enthusiasm for Texas Hold’em! He loved people and sharing his knowledge with them.
No one was ever a stranger to Albert. He lived the motto “Pay it Forward” in his words and in his life.
He is survived by his brother John and sister Cecile, his matante Julienne Cote and mon oncle Arthur McGee, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, and a community full of friends.
In keeping with Albert’s love of paying it forward, please feel free to make any contributions you wish in his name to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.
There will be a small, private interment ceremony in the spring, but the family would like to invite the community to attend a celebration of Albert’s life at the American Legion Hall at 6 Androscoggin St. in Gorham on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please join us there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.