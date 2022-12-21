Albert French.png

Albert French passed away peacefully at his home in Gorham, N.H., on Dec. 7, 2022. He is best remembered for his passion for teaching and playing chess and for his many years serving the community through his work at the Gorham Post Office.

Albert was born as the eldest son of Albert and Lucie French on Nov. 26, 1955. His little sister Cecile and younger brother John were born soon after. As his father was serving in the Armed Forces, the family time was split between living in Gorham when their father was stationed overseas, and staying near the different Army bases when he was stationed stateside.

