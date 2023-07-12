Albert “Buck” Dubois

Albert “Buck” Dubois, 68 of Shelburne, N.H., formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away after a brief illness on July 3, 2023, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

He was born Dec. 27, 1954, the son of Edgar and Leola Albert Dubois. He attended Saint Joseph Grammar School and graduated from Berlin High in 1973.

