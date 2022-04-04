Alan J. Buckovitch, 66, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on April 1, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Berlin on Sept. 4, 1955, the son of the late Valada and Germaine (Villeneuve) Buckovitch.
Alan worked for many years in the woods department for the local pulp mill before its closing. He then began employment with Coos County Nursing Home.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and hiker, and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
His family includes his sisters: Linda Welch (Jim), Gail Bisson (Dick Bergquist), Nancy Riendeau (Don), and Lisa LaRoche (Brett); as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Buck. He was predeceased by his parents and his infant sister Marie.
The family would like to thank Amanda Dustin and Alan’s coworkers at Coos County Nursing Home, whom he considered his “special angels.” The family will be forever grateful for your kindness and concern. Also, thank you for the outpouring of love and support we received from family and friends who have reached out to us at this difficult time.
Per Alan’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. For the online guestbook, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
