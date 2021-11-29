Obituary: Adrienne R. “Susie” Beaudoin

Adrienne R. “Susie” Beaudoin, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
She was born in Berlin on May 15, 1938, the daughter of Adrien and Lois (Beaulac) Beaudoin and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with high honors in mathematics.
She had worked in Washington as well as at Granite State, and most recently for the Department of Education in Massachusetts.
Adrienne was very talented and creative and enjoyed needlework, knitting, crocheting, weaving, drawing and sewing. She enjoyed Sudoku and kayaking and was a huge science fiction fan. Adrienne loved her cats.
The family includes her sisters Susan Jodrie “Anajai” of Berlin, N.H., and Jean Lemieux and husband Pete of Berlin, N.H.; nieces and nephews Jonathan Lemieux, Jeremy Lemieux, Joanna Whittington, Michael Beaudoin, Renee Ditrich and Stephanie Fortin; many grand-nieces and nephews and one great-great-grandniece.
She was predeceased by brothers Michael and John Beaudoin and a nephew Christopher Jodrie.
Graveside services will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan in the spring. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donations may be made in Susie’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.