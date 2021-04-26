Obituary: Adeline B. (Bisson) Ramsey

Adeline B. (Bisson) Ramsey, 101, of Cates Hill Road, Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center where she had been residing for the past two years.
She was born on Cates Hill on Dec. 28, 1919, the daughter of François and Maxima (Nadeau) Bisson and lived on Cates Hill until age 99.
She worked on her parents’ dairy farm from a young age and continued alongside her husband, George, until the birth of her son, Aimé in 1961.
She had been employed as a cook at St. Regis Catholic School, where students still remember her peanut butter cookies and meat pies. She loved to bake.
She later worked as a teacher’s aide in the Berlin Public School System, where she had a passion to help children with reading.
She also volunteered as a catechist for many years. Throughout her life, Adeline nurtured many people. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, and enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens.
Her family includes her son Aimé Ramsey and his wife Susan of Berlin, N.H.; grandson Jacob Ramsey of Berlin, N.H.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband George L. Ramsey and her siblings: Marie Anne Robichaud, Antonio Bisson, Aurore Bisson (Sister François de Genève), Marie Randall, Yvonne Croteau, François Bisson, Rosa Ramsey, Ida Brochu, Elzear Bisson, Edward Bisson, Alice MacKinnon, Olive Sullivan, Germaine Lapointe, infant Charles Bisson and Paul Bisson, and several nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with her nephew, Msgr. Eddy Bisson, officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570; St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570; or Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services, 795 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570.
The Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
