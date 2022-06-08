Raymond A. Tremblay, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at his home on Monday morning, March 21, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in St. Hermenegilde, Quebec, Canada, on the family farm, a son to the late Joseph and Dezilda (Grenier) Tremblay.
While riding the bus one day, his friends encouraged him to go and sit with the one-room schoolhouse teacher, Aline Roy, who later became his wife. They were married 56 years at the time of her passing in 2014.
In his younger years, Raymond worked on the farm and was a carpenter, prior to moving to the United States in 1959.
For many years he was a foreman for Richards and Son. He was very proud to have been involved in the construction of the Holy Family Church in Gorham with Father Bosa. This project flowed from his heart and his devotion to God.
For a time, he had a construction crew of his own with stone masonry his specialty, with his son-in-law, Ken Tanguay, and son Dan as apprentices. During his later years, he was self-employed as a carpenter/handyman in the Berlin, Gorham and Errol area, as well as working at the Labonville family businesses. Needless to say, there was an opportunity to hear some French-Canadien spoken, and times of listening to traditional fiddle and accordion music. He loved to go fishing with his friend, Ernie, as well.
The community in which he lived lent itself well to many conversations at the fence; and some who had moved away kept in touch because they enjoyed his friendship. He was known to never forget a name if he had met you in the past.
Raymond’s passion when not working was moose hunting. He was successful every time he received a permit, and before New Hampshire had a season, he made many trips into Quebec to hunt with his nephews, always returning with stories and spoils to share; and he enjoyed experiencing the hunts with his children and grandchildren. He was also a keen fisherman and enjoyed woodworking crafts.
He also loved to visit with family and friends, always enjoying time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The yearly Tremblay Reunion filled his heart with overflowing joy with everyone spending the day together.
He leaves behind his three children, Helene Tanguay and husband Ken of Littleton, N.H., Sue Whitehouse and husband Kenny of Gorham, N.H., and Daniel Tremblay and wife Judy Ann of Berlin; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his wife of more than 56 years, Aline (Roy) Tremblay in 2014; five brothers, Armand, Adjutor, Gerard, Joseph, and Louis Tremblay; and five sisters, Imelda Gosselin, Marie-Jeanne Gosselin, Marie-Laure Belanger, Emerriene Neron, and Aline Tardiff.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Assembly of God Church, 450 Berlin-Gorham Road (Route 16) in Gorham. Interment will be at a later date in Canada.
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to jenkinsnewman.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook.
