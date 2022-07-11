Nancy M. Watson, 77, of Berlin, N.H, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin on Jan.21, 1945, the daughter of Leslie E. and Marie Ann (Veilleux) Croteau and lived most of her life in Berlin.
She had been employed as a sales clerk at Rich’s and at Rite Aide and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and the Ryan-Scammon Post No. 36 American Legion Auxiliary.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her quick wit and humor and her love for decorating and being creative.
The family includes her children Nicky Rano and wife Louise, Tammy Martel and husband Matt and Timmy Morin and significant other Danielle Demers and grandchildren Sean Rano and wife Beth, Eric Rano, Travis Rano, Andrew Martel, Taylor Morin, Valerie Morin and Alycia Morin; great-grandchildren Coen Rano, Elly Rano and Tatum Fournier.
She was predeceased by her son Ricky Rano, granddaughter Kate-Lynn Currier, sisters Joan Hood and Lucille Bellemore and brother Donald Croteau.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made as Masses to be said in her memory. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
