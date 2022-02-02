Majella Joseph Gerard Poulin, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after a period of failing health.
He was born on April 28, 1935, in St. Prosper, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Alfred and Cecile (Larochelle) Poulin.
Majella grew up in Canada and matriculated to the Untied States in his 20s.
For many years he worked in the woods as a logger and a truck driver, then worked for International Paper for over 10 years.
He finished his professional career working operating heavy equipment for various construction companies.
Majella always enjoyed being busy and could always be found puttering around. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and walking in the woods and was a long-time 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Members of the family include his wife Cecile Poulin of Berlin; sons Marc Poulin and wife Gail of Errol, N.H., and David Poulin and wife Tammy of Poquoson, Va.; a daughter Claire Poulin and significant other Paul Deblois of Berlin; grandchildren: Nicholas Perreault and significant other Stacy Buteau, Ryan Perreault, Holly Poulin and Heather Poulin and significant other Keith McDonald; he is also survived by several siblings both in the United States and Canada; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences can be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
