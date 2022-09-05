Linda Ellen Vaillancourt passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by friends and family, on Sept. 3, 2022, at 2:30 a.m.
Linda was born in Concord, N.H., to Ronald V. and Maria Ellen (Fletcher) Ashford.
She grew up in Henniker, N.H., on her parent’s horse ranch with her brothers Dave and Larry.
She graduated from Cogswell Memorial High School and later earned her Associates Degree in business at White Mountains Community College.
As a young woman she met Gary Vaillancourt whom she married on May 9, 1981.
Gary and Linda built their life together in Berlin, N.H.
Linda’s greatest pride was her family. She created a beautiful home where she raised her two sons Calvin and Shaun with profound love and care. She was always happiest sharing a home cooked dinner with her adoring family. A lover of animals in need she adopted and cared for several dogs and cats over the years. Most recently she could often be found walking with her spoiled rotten seeing-eye dog, a German Shepard named Zayna.
She was also a leader and beacon of light within the blind community of New Hampshire.
A member of the National Federation of the Blind, she was both the founder and president of the Great North Woods chapter. Caring for others was the foundation of her personality and she regularly organized community outreach events for the elderly and blind.
Her generosity led to her advocacy for legislation that would allow blind individuals to live more fulfilling and independent lives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Bryant Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Linda would prefer donations be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc. (www.Fidelco.org). Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
