Lillian L. Cyr, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home with her daughters by her side.
She was born in Berlin on Nov. 6, 1927, the daughter of Jules and Rose (Vaillancourt) Montminy and was a lifelong resident.
She had worked as a seamstress at Ware Knitters, GAMM and had also worked at Converse Shoe. Lillian was a member of Holy Family Church and attended Good Shepherd Parish and had volunteered for 25 years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop.
Lillian loved camping, playing cards, doing puzzles, playing BINGO and being with her family. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Social Club and helped raise money for the Marion Brothers Missionaries.
Her family includes her daughters Louise Cote and husband Louis of Berlin and Helen Poirier and husband Jean of Berlin; five grandchildren Lonny Huot of Minden, Nev., Jeff Huot of Pace, Fla., Kristy True of Berlin, Corey Poirier of Berlin and Carrie Poirier of Berlin; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister Pauline Houle and husband Henry of Berlin; sisters-in-law Yvette Berthiaume of Gorham, N.H., Claudette St. Onge of Exeter, N.H. and Imelda Morin of Berlin; a brother-in-law Donald Goudreau of Berlin; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Alphonse St. Onge in 1969 and Leo Cyr in 2015, son Donald St. Onge in 1970, brothers Aime, Ernest, Edward “Pete” and Lucien Montminy and sisters Beatrice Bertin, Irene Franklin, Cecile Roy, Jeannette Goudreau and Doris Montminy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Walk-through visitation will be held on Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the funeral at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Marie Riviere Food Pantry or to the Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund in her memory. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
