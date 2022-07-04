Leo P. Gagnon, 90, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a period of declining health.
Leo was born in Berlin on Feb. 21, 1932, the son of the late Alcide and Albina (Leveille) Gagnon.
He graduated Notre Dame High School and the New Hampshire Vocation Technical College.
Leo served in the Marine Corps for 25 years, enlisting in 1951 and retiring as captain of the National Security Agency. During his career he served in both Korea and Vietnam.
He enjoyed playing shuffleboard and was an avid reader. He was very involved with the Richard Demers Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League, the Marine Corps Cryptologic Association and was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Leo was able to travel all over the world, something he enjoyed doing very much. He resided in Florida for 35 years with his beloved wife Jeannette.
Surviving family members include his brother Fernand Gagnon of Germantown, Tenn.; his in-laws Arthur Pivin of Rutland, Vt., Paul and Pauline Gagne of Nashua, N.H., Lucille Plante of Berlin and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years Jeannette R. Gagnon in 2018, as well as sisters Dora Salvas, Rita Robichaud and Juliette Pivin.
Since Jeannette’s passing, Leo was blessed with the tender loving care he received from his family of compassionate caregivers, Karen, Amanda, Louise, Mystie and Crystal, as well as Gail, Jess, Carole, Hope, Michelle and Sue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church on Church Street in Gorham.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the mass at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham.
Interment with Military Honors will take place on a date and time to be announced in the coming days at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment Scholarship Fund, PO Box 301, Berlin, NH 03570 (checks payable to Marine Corps League).
