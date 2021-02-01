Jules M Roy, 68, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, of cardiac arrest at the N.H. Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital in Concord, N.H.
He was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on July 31, 1952, the son of Henri Paul and Yvette (Roy) Roy and lived in Berlin most of his life.
His family includes his brother Michel Roy of St. Romain, Quebec, and sisters Sylvia and husband Gerry Poulin of Berlin and Marian Roy of Berlin; nephews Mathieu Roy of St. Romain, Quebec, Maxime and wife Grace Roy of Washington, D.C., Jay and wife Kelli Poulin of Berlin and Chad Poulin and fiance Bridget Cusson of Milan, N.H., aunts, uncles, great nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Henri Paul in 1980, his mother Yvette in 2013, brothers Roger in 1975, Raymond (Weasel) in 2014 and sister-in-law Francoise Roy in 2015.
Jules graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1970 and attended Merrimack College in Andover, Mass., on a hockey scholarship.
Jules’s passion was playing hockey. He was a pleasure to watch and a mentor to many.
In the summertime, he enjoyed playing softball and also enjoyed Hatha Yoga and shared his knowledge of yoga with friends and family. He enjoyed watching professional baseball and hockey.
Jules was plagued with schizophrenia in his mid- 20s. He took to traveling the USA and Canada using his thumb, from Alaska and the Yukon Territory to Key West, Fla., and many states and provinces in between. He worked for food and lodging as he traveled along.
He had many great stories of the kindness of people he met along the way. He enjoyed sharing his travels with his friends and family. You could find Jules often in Boston as he loved working at Fenway.
Jules had an incredible memory and always greeted the person with a hello and genuine conversation, perhaps sharing a memory with them. He was a generous soul and always wanted to help the less fortunate.
The family would like to thank all who were kind, understanding and treated Jules with compassion and respect during this period of his life. A Big Thank You to all the employees from the Berlin Mental Health, Northern Human Services and the N.H. Hospital Psychiatric Hospital in Concord for your care and compassion towards Jules.
May the shackles of your schizophrenia be removed and set you free so you are able to shine like the star you were meant to be. May you finally Rest in Peace Jules.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bryant Funeral Home 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in a form of a check may be made directly to Northern Human Services, 69 Willard St., Berlin, NH, 03570 in memory of Jules M. Roy. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
